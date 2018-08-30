Some P.E.I. parents not happy with proposed school crowding solutions

Some Charlottetown parents aren't too happy with proposals to deal with school overcrowding suggested Wednesday night by the P.E.I. Public School Branch (PSB).

The PSB tabled a report on some possible solutions to capacity issues at six Charlottetown schools at a public meeting Wednesday night.

One of the solutions is to rezone 63 West Kent Elementary students to St. Jean school downtown.

Emma Fugate, a member of West Kent's Home and School Association, said many parents were in disbelief, because they had already been through the rezoning process.

"My first feeling is frustration because we had been through a lot of this in the original school change consultation," she said. "And then as we know, the government didn't follow through on those recommendations.​"

'What's the point'

"There were a few four-letter words thrown around," Fugate said. "People don't believe in the process any more."

The PSB held a public consultation process about the capacity issues in June, but Fugate said many parents didn't bother showing up based on previous school consultation experiences.

Extensive public hearings in 2016 and 2017 led to the PSB recommending that two schools close. P.E.I. premier Wade MacLauchlan refused that proposal, and no schools closed.

"There's a feeling of 'Well what's the point?' We put in hours and hours of work. We provided reports, we did recommendations," Fugate said.

Fugate said she wonders why rezoning is being proposed for West Kent Elementary rather than new infrastructure.

PSB director Parker Grimmer said there is room in existing elementary schools to meet demand.

"New additions or a new build at the elementary level is not needed at this time," said Grimmer.

Grimmer said there are new additions coming soon to West Royalty and L.M. Montgomery, plus a new school in Sherwood.

'It wears people down'

The PSB has an online survey that parents and community members can access between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7.

'St. Jean has been slated for closure twice now, and there's no room there for any expansion and so are we going to end up going through a bunch of change and move kids around to be in the same situation again in a few years' time,' says Fugate. (Nancy Russell)

The public can also attend meetings on Sept. 5 at Charlottetown Rural High and Sept. 6 at Spring Park Elementary at 7 p.m., to discuss secondary and elementary options respectively.

The PSB plans to delivers its final decision at a public meeting at West Kent Elementary on Sept. 13, a timeline which Fugate called "ridiculous," noting many families have been away on summer vacation.

"Trying to come to a conclusion in such a short period of time seems a little bit unreasonable especially considering how busy the first couple of weeks of school is for most parents," she said.

"This would be the third school year we've had this uncertainty. It wears people down."

'This is the time'

When asked about the the timing of the decision, Grimmer said there was a sense of urgency from the public through the consultations.

'If we are going moving forward with any decisions that need to be made over the next little while, we need some time to also prepare for those for the successful transitions for students,' says Parker Grimmer, Public Schools Branch director. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"If we are going to be moving forward with any decisions that need to be made over the next little while, we need some time to also prepare for those for the successful transitions for students," he said.

"This is the time to do that work."

Fugate said she hopes people will come out and give their opinions at the upcoming meetings.

"63 kids, it's not huge in the whole sum of things, but it's our community."

