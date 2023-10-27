Dozens of Island parents say support payments enforcement system not working

Many people taking part in a P.E.I. government program designed to get child and spousal support payments to them say the system isn't working for them.

P.E.I.'s Maintenance Enforcement Program is a free, voluntary program that helps make sure support payments are paid. Just over 1,400 people are currently enrolled in it.

If ex-spouses miss payments, staff can contact them to try to get them to send the money. If that doesn't work, the program can have some of their wages seized, their driver's licences or passports suspended, or their tax refunds intercepted to make sure payments are made.

But despite those powers, CBC News has heard from dozens of people over email and social media who say the program isn't working.

Some said they've gone months without support payments, and in some cases are owed tens of thousands of dollars. Others said they found errors in their account details or in documents in their file, including mistakes in how much they should be paid.

Almost everyone who reached out to share their experience with CBC News said it's really hard to speak to staff in the program office, describing countless calls or emails that went unanswered. Many people said they are constantly working with different case workers and often getting inconsistent advice.

Program was audited in 2016

P.E.I.'s Office of the Auditor General said concerns about how the program operates are not new.

Back in 2016, then-auditor general Jane MacAdam took a closer look at the program and found a number of areas that needed to be improved .

In her report, MacAdam described inadequate processes to administer, record and enforce orders by the court for spousal and child support (also known as maintenance orders).

The Office of the Auditor General put forward eight recommendations to improve how the maintenance enforcement program works. Those included developing policies and procedures to guide enforcement officers and improve consistency when it comes to enforcement actions, keeping better documentation on cases, and beefing up oversight of the program.

According to the current auditor general, Darren Noonan, officials with the program told his office that they had implemented the recommendations on two occasions in 2019 and 2020. But after reviewing the program, the auditor general's office was not satisfied the recommendations had been met.

As of the last review of the program in 2020, Noonan said only half of the recommendations had definitely been implemented.

"We don't know if they've been implemented or not," he said of the other recommendations.

I think it should be a priority; 95 per cent of the cases are related to child support payments and it's important that those families receive those funds so — in some cases — they can put food on the table. — Auditor General Darren Noonan

He said officials with the program are required to report to the province's Treasury Board about the implementation of the recommendations and he is given those reports.

"I don't see anything coming from the Department of Justice in relation to the maintenance enforcement program, so that would lead me to believe that they feel that they have implemented all of our recommendations."

According to documents tabled in the P.E.I. legislature last year by Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson, there were 974 files in the program with arrears as of March 2022 — and they are waiting for support payments totalling nearly $12 million.

"I think it should be a priority," said Noonan of addressing the number of cases where payments have not been made. "Ninety-five per cent of the cases are related to child support payments and it's important that those families receive those funds so — in some cases — they can put food on the table."

Staffing was an issue, says director

Michael Fleischmann, acting director of family law and court services, told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin on Friday that the Maintenance Enforcement Program office has now implemented all of the recommendations from 2016, some of which had to wait until a new case management system was brought in.

As well, in the wake of the 2016 audit, staff at the Maintenance Enforcement Program have created a policy and procedures manual, which was last updated earlier this year.

Fleischmann said the program aims to get back to people within four days of receiving an inquiry, but had a severe staffing shortage this past summer.

"We haven't been immune to the staffing issues that other employers have faced," he said.

Now that they have gone back up from two to five enforcement officers, he said, "We do believe we are meeting that turnaround standard.… There can be cases that slip through the cracks for whatever reason, but we would encourage those people to contact the director of maintenance enforcement."

Fleischmann said they do try to keep the same enforcement officer on a case but sometimes that can't happen due to staff turnaround.

As for enforcement, he said the office takes "escalating action" after an initial 30-day grace period. There are hundreds of wage garnishments each year, and about five to 10 default hearings in front of a judge are required each month for the most serious cases.

What we're focused on now really is trying to achieve buy-in from those payers... by attempting to de-escalate their family law conflict and provide more access to justice for them. — Michael Fleischmann

He added that sometimes it can be hard to locate a defaulting ex-spouse, or someone loses a job and the parties have to go back to court to get a new maintenance order reflecting the new financial reality.

"What we're focused on now really is trying to achieve buy-in from those payers... by attempting to de-escalate their family law conflict and provide more access to justice for them," Fleischmann said.

"Then we hope that they are going to make more regular payments."