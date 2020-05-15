Why the pandemic has this P.E.I. mom petitioning for extra parental leave

A mother from Prince Edward Island is petitioning the federal government to offer parents at home with their babies during the coronavirus pandemic an extra three months of paid leave.

Vicky Frizzell — who is nine months into leave with her third child — says the pandemic has "robbed" moms and dads of what parental leave is all about.

"They've missed out on two months already of visitors, their family coming," said Frizzell.

"Coffee dates with other moms, the mom and baby groups, it's all been taken. So it's completely different from a normal maternity leave. And I can really see that with it being my third. It's wild."

'You don't get that time back'

Frizzell is on an extended 18-month parental leave, and isn't petitioning for more time for herself. But she said she's heard from many other parents on leave who've struggled since the pandemic took hold in mid-March.

She thinks they're owed the extra time.



"'We'll never get those two months back that we just went through, which was pretty awful for a lot of moms," she said.

"You can't really put a price on your maternity leave with your baby. You don't get that time back. You don't get that first year ever again."

Signed by thousands

Frizzell created and posted the online petition late last week.



Crystal Hill was among those who signed it. She's five weeks into her first maternity leave, and was able to have family meet her newborn about a week ago after the province eased some gathering restrictions.

"I did definitely picture our support system — our parents, and our friends — being able to come and visit, and us being able to get out with her, and all those normal things moms get to do to keep you connected. So that was tough," said Hill.

The new mom said an extra few months of paid leave would make a difference.

"I love my job. But at the same time, when you're coming to the end of [leave] and you realize the first however many months were spent really anxious and worried and not really taking it all in, I think that extra time would help for sure," she said.

The child-care factor

Frizzell said the additional three months would also give parents more time to find child care.

She points out available spaces for infants were already limited before the pandemic. Now, as part of licensed child-care centres' reopening protocols, they've been told not to take in children under 22 months until at least June 1.

"Now, they're looking at the child-care situation, and the stresses that come with that. So if they could just blanket it for everyone, three extra months, and take some of the pressure off, take some of the stress off, give back the time that was lost, I think that would be amazing," she said.



Frizzell said she has shared her petition with some provincial MLAs, as well as the Prime Minister's Office and the federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

CBC News asked for comment from that department, as well as Employment and Social Development Canada, which is responsible for parental leave benefits.

To date, neither has provided a response.

