Deadly tapeworm found in 6 dogs in Ontario currently not on P.E.I.

The Atlantic Veterinary College is keeping an eye out for a potentially deadly tapeworm that has been found in six dogs in Ontario, but says it hasn't yet been found on P.E.I. and its hopeful it won't make its way to the Island.

The tapeworm, Echinococcus multilocularis, is dangerous for rodents, dogs and can also kill humans.

"It's quite a serious thing," said Gary Conboy, a professor of parasitology ​at AVC.

Rodents, dogs and humans can contract the tapeworm by ingesting the parasite.

Dogs can contract the parasite by ingesting a rodent or its feces containing the eggs of the parasite.

Most human infections occur through the ingestion of eggs passed in the feces of dogs.

Found in Ontario

Recent testing has also shown that 25 per cent of the wild fox and coyote population in Ontario between Windsor and the Quebec border showed signs of the parasite, as so far there are six confirmed cases in dogs.

The number of people in Ontario who have been infected with the parasite has not yet been determined.

Most often there is no sign of the tapeworm until it is a dangerous situation, said Conboy.

"A dog could be infected for its entire life and never know any sense of disease from it," he said.

Difficult to spot

The parasite spreads throughout the body of the infected animal or human — acting similarly to metastatic cancer, said Conboy.

"By the time you know there is anything amiss you generally have a serious, life-threatening situation on your hands," he said.

Humans who have contracted the parasite can experience symptoms associated with liver damage like pain in the upper abdomen, weight loss and they may become jaundiced.

'Much greater threats to your pet'

In cases where the parasite is discovered treatment for dogs could include surgical removal of the parasite and a daily de-worming therapy, which would likely have to be administered for the rest of its life.

Although it is a considered to be an "emerging disease risk" — the parasite is unlikely to reach P.E.I., said Conboy.

"There are much greater threats to your pet than this would be," Conboy said.

