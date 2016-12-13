P.E.I. paramedics union supports vaccine-or-test policy for its members

The union representing P.E.I.'s paramedics said a "vaccine-or-test" policy will soon be in place for its members.

Jason Woodbury, union president of CUPE Local 3324, said he was informed by employer Island EMS that a policy similar to those in place for staff at schools and long-term health-care facilities was in the works.

"We haven't seen the policy as of today, but we expect to see it very shortly," Woodbury said.

The province requires workers dealing with vulnerable populations to get tested up to three times per week if they're not vaccinated.

The policy currently targets staff at schools, long-term care facilities, group homes, early learning centres and correctional facilities.

Island EMS said it regularly tests employees for COVID-19, and that it's in consultations with the union to develop the policy.

Woodbury said they will review it, but that the union supports such a policy being in place.

"We are health-care workers, we are frontline workers and we are seeing the tragic [effect] of COVID-19, particularly the new variant. right across this country," he said.

"We're doing very well as a province and we want to keep that good work combatting this COVID-19 pandemic."

He said the union would be in favour of having members who are medically exempt from getting the vaccine wear a certain level of protective equipment while at work.