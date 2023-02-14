Paramedics' union and Island EMS reach tentative agreement

After being at the bargaining table since 2021, the union representing all paramedics on P.E.I. has reached a tentative agreement with Island EMS.

Key parts of the agreement include staff retention and salary increases, said Jason Woodbury, president of CUPE Local 3324.

"For the past five years, we've been seeing a significant shortage of paramedics in our province … commonly our vehicles go unstaffed on a regular basis," he said.

Woodbury said retention is something both sides need to work on outside of bargaining.

"Retention is not only money. Retention is also working conditions, promotions, other initiatives that the employer can agree on with the union to bring to the workplace," he said.

"We made it very clear to the employer that … both parties have to focus on that to keep the paramedics that we have here in the system."

The next step for the tentative agreement will be to share it with members, says Woodbury. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Another highlight of the tentative agreement is wages, said Woodbury.

"Competitive wages was a huge point for our membership when we canvassed them before we even sat down with the employer," he said.

"Our members have been the lowest paid throughout our Atlantic counterparts and we were able to achieve a significant gain in that part, with one being a wage adjustment to be parity to our counterparts, along with a wage increase."

Members to vote on agreement

No one from Island EMS was available for an interview, but the organization sent a statement to CBC News.

"In collaboration with our union partners, we are pleased to have secured a tentative agreement and look forward to continuing to work together," the statement read.

The next step in the process will be to present the tentative agreement to the nearly 200 union members on P.E.I., said Woodbury.

He said he hopes to have meetings with members throughout the province and vote on the new agreement by the end of March.

Once the agreement is signed it would be in effect for the next three years.