Paramedics union has tentative agreement with Island EMS
'We were very pleased to be able to reach a deal early this morning'
The union that represents Island paramedics says a tentative agreement was made with Island EMS on Friday morning.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 3324 has been without contract since December 2019. According to a release, an interest arbitration date was set for early December.
"It means a huge deal," said union president Jason Woodbury.
"We were very pleased to be able to reach a deal early this morning."
The union represents 173 people in the province. Woodbury said in addition to providing service to Islanders during the pandemic, members have been doing non-traditional duties as well.
'Extremely proud'
The details of the contract won't be released until the agreement is ratified with the negotiating team. But, the release says the union does believe this to be a "fair and respectful" deal.
"We're extremely proud of the accomplishments of negotiation," said Woodbury.
"We feel that the members will be able to ratify this fair deal."
Woodbury said meetings are being scheduled across the province for early next week. He said he expects the process to be wrapped up by Wednesday.
With files from Angela Walker
