Island paramedics call for changes in training and recruitment

The union representing Island paramedics is calling for big changes to how they are trained and recruited as part of the effort to solve the ambulance shortage on Prince Edward Island.

The president of the paramedics union, Jason Woodbury, says he shared some "shocking numbers" with P.E.I. Premier Dennis King in a meeting on Wednesday.

"We need to work on wages. We need to work on comparable and competitive wages throughout the Maritimes so our paramedics are staying here because of the wage," Woodbury said.

The starting salary for paramedics on P.E.I. is about $24 an hour — among the lowest in Canada.

"A lot of our paramedics now are leaving," he said.

The union is suggesting designated seats for Islanders in the Holland College paramedics program, says Woodbury, pictured. (Kirk Pennell/CBC )

Staff shortages kept an average of five ambulances a day off the roads through the first two weeks of March.

Various solutions to improve working conditions for paramedics on P.E.I. were discussed at the meeting Wednesday, stated an email from the premier's office.

"Many topics were discussed, including improving the wage structure for paramedics, the need to look at increasing training opportunities, as well as improving efforts to retain paramedics in our health-care delivery system," the email said.

The union is also asking for a partnership with Holland College.

"Have secure seats at Holland College," Woodbury said.

At Holland College, only six of 24 students currently enrolled in the third-year advanced paramedics program are from P.E.I.

That needs to change if the Island expects to retain paramedics, said Woodbury.

'If you want them to practise in Bathurst or practise in Alberton then you're probably going to have to have a local training solution. We're certainly open and excited about what that may look like,' said Sandy MacDonald, president of Holland College. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The union is suggesting designated seats for Islanders in the Holland College paramedics program, a tuition subsidy for students willing to work on P.E.I. after graduation, and creation of satellite campuses taking the program to various communities across the Island.

The president of Holland College, Sandy MacDonald, isn't saying "no" to any of it.

"One of the reasons we are creating a medical school here and one of the reasons we have a psych school at university is if you want these health professionals in a place like P.E.I. you have to grow your own," MacDonald said, adding he would like to see the program expand beyond Charlottetown.

"If you want them to practise in Bathurst or practise in Alberton then you're probably going to have to have a local training solution. We're certainly open and excited about what that may look like."

Health Minister Ernie Hudson has made two visits to campus recently to look at the paramedics program, MacDonald said.

Ambulances also spend too much time shuttling patients to hospitals off-Island. They do about three runs a day, Woodbury said, adding the union wants a separate transportation service set up for that.

The union is now participating in a working group with Island EMS to jointly tackle recruitment and retention issues, Woodbury said.