Free tuition should help ease paramedic shortage on P.E.I., union says

The president of the P.E.I. Paramedics' Union is applauding the province's decision to pay the tuition of eligible Islanders who want to become paramedics.

Jason Woodbury says it's one way to increase the number of paramedics on P.E.I.

"We believe that it's going to help with the paramedic shortages that we're facing and have been facing for the past three to five years," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for Islanders to have these programs. We have the paramedic college right in our [backyard] and we need to utilize these facilities."

Last week, the province announced it will subsidize all tuition costs to licensed practical nursing, primary and advanced care paramedicine students graduating as early as December.

The tuition program is for Island residents who are unemployed, underemployed or self-employed.

Eligible students who receive the tuition subsidy will also be required to work in the province for two years once they've completed their training program.

Renewing partnership with Holland College

The Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population will also be renewing its partnership with Holland College.

It will add 32 more seats in the licensed practical nursing program, and continue to offer full-tuition subsidies to resident care worker students.

Woodbury said it will take time to recruit enough paramedics to sustain the ground ambulance service on P.E.I.

People can apply for the tuition subsidy through the government's Employment Assistance Services program.