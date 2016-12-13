Real life scenarios focus of P.E.I. Paramedic Association symposium

The Paramedic Association of P.E.I. is having its annual symposium on Saturday and instead of just embracing the academics of their career, they're doing some hands-on learning.

In previous years the symposium was lecture based, but this year the afternoon will be filled with workshops for skills paramedics may not always get to use.

One workshop is a multi-casualty incident, it will be a car crash scenario with actors and real vehicles.

"These incidents they can be really difficult to manage … You're going to rapidly assess the situation, identify any danger and then identify who your priority patients are," said Holly Noel, the association's education representative.

"You're going to be able to rapidly identify the extra resources you need and then call back for them and at the same time your also organizing who needs the most help."

'It's important we keep on top of this skill'

She said there is also a mobile simulation centre coming from Nova Scotia.

"That will allow us to go through a good cardiac scenario."

There will also be a workshop on suturing — Noel said learning how to stitch someone up is taught here, but not a skill used often on the Island.

"It's important we keep on top of this skill."

Noel said the symposium is a fun environment for paramedics to learn and the event is open to the public in the afternoon to see the actors and paramedics at work.

The day-long event starts at 7 a.m. on June 1 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

