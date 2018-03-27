'Code criticals' happening too frequently on P.E.I., paramedics say

The ambulance system on P.E.I. is approaching the breaking point as staff vacancies contribute to a growing number of "code criticals," paramedics say.

Island EMS said that in 2021, there were 168 code criticals — instances where all ambulances were tied up at once for more than one minute. On average, it took five minutes for one to free up. The longest wait was 38 minutes.

No statistics were provided for 2022, but Jason Woodbury, head of P.E.I.'s paramedics union, said the situations are happening too frequently.

"We are currently down trucks on a regular basis," he said. "It's common that the shift does not get filled, and the vehicle goes unstaffed. You will get a paramedic, but I can't guarantee how long it will take for an ambulance to arrive at the scene."

It's an issue that has been raised lately in the P.E.I. Legislature. Opposition MLAs said they've been getting calls from paramedics telling them when all of the ambulances in the province are tied up. In rare cases, they've heard reports of patients waiting more than an hour.

The province said Islanders only have to wait more than five minutes for an ambulance to free up once out of every 1,000 calls.

Woodbury said any delay is problematic.

"We all know in emergencies, time is crucial. And it's important for us to be there in seconds, rather than minutes."

The union said the key to limiting waits is to recruit and hang on to more paramedics.

There are currently six paramedic vacancies on P.E.I., and a limited number of casuals. The union has a meeting scheduled with Premier Dennis King next week.

"We've been pleading to government, to the employer, that if we don't do something, the system is going to break. And I think we're very close to that breaking point," Woodbury said.

Help from firefighters

Local firefighters, who are equipped with defibrillators and can perform CPR, are deployed to respond first when there's a need.

But they can't administer medication or transport patients.

Island EMS has started offering double-time pay to staff to work on their days off in an attempt to fill the void.

A new committee has also been formed, with members Island EMS and the union looking for ways to increase the pool of paramedics working in the province.