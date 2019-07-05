How 4 shows in 2004 turned into 15 years for P.E.I. band Paper Lions

The four members of Paper Lions have come a long way since their first gig 15 years ago.

It was Canada Day, 2004, back when they were known as The Chucky Danger Band.

They've since won multiple awards, toured the world, played at the Olympics and in October, they are releasing a new album and headlining their first show at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Drummer David Cyrus MacDonald said it's not quite what he expected when John MacPhee convinced him to join the band all those years ago.

"He said, 'We're doing four shows, just four shows. It's going to be really easy. We're going to make lots of money.' I think that was his initial pitch," MacDonald said with a laugh during an interview on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

Buchanan said he and his neighbours, brothers John and Rob MacPhee, started playing together but didn't want to be a "power trio."

Drummer was missing piece

They needed a drummer and MacDonald was the missing piece.

"Dave showed up for that first rehearsal and I remember being just dazzled by his skills on the tubs," Buchanan said.

The Paper Lions, when they were known as the Chucky Danger Band, at the Gold Cup and Saucer Parade in 2004. (Submitted by David Cyrus MacDonald)

The band became successful quickly, or what MacDonald calls a "loose definition of successful." Their songs were played on local radio stations and there was no shortage of gigs. They won an East Coast Music Award in 2006 and have been nominated for several others, including four in 2019 for their album At Long Creek II.

There's no sort of hurt feelings and everybody feels heard and seen. — Colin Buchanan

Buchanan said the key to their longevity is that they've always made a concerted effort to give each other "space, support and respect."

"There's never been like a huge internal competition within the group," he said.

"I see a lot of issues in other bands where there's like a lot of jealousy and competition within one sort of group as far as, say, songwriting credits or something like that. And that was something really early on that we really opened up and we kind of put on the table for everyone and that's the sort of stuff that gives you longevity, and there's no sort of hurt feelings and everybody feels heard and seen."

The band is playing a show at the Confederation Centre on Oct. 19, and they've given themselves a deadline to complete their new album by then.

Josh Underhay on horns

One of the songs, Rhythm and Gold, features the late Josh Underhay on the horn. Underhay, who was a candidate for the Green Party on P.E.I., and his six-year-old son Oliver died when their canoe capsized on the Hillsborough River in April.

"Josh was a really good friend of mine and we went through the UPEI music program together, so I feel very fortunate to have that little piece of him in this," MacDonald said.

