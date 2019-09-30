Panther Patrol getting UPEI students home safely — for free

The UPEI Student Union says it's pleased so far with the response to Panther Patrol, the new free shuttle service for students.

Panther Patrol offers students a safe ride home after trivia nights at the campus pub and other select events.

It also drives students to and from walk-in-clinics, to grocery stores and back home.

The Panther Patrol had a soft launch earlier this year, and was officially launched this month, said Keesha Ryan, a vice president with the student union.

Ryan said 26 students were driven home in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall following a recent event.

"We've actually had great feedback so far," she said.

"We do have our driver who has been driving students around to the grocery store as well. And he says that he gets a lot of great feedback from the students that they weren't aware that this service was available to them."

Students sign up to use the service through the student union website.

The service has been getting financial help from several organizations, including P.E.I. Cannabis and the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission

Ryan said the student union hopes to expand the service in the future.

More P.E.I. news