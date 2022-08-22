Road to joy: Inspiring youth at the heart of Panmure Island powwow

'That's what we're looking to do here today, is to show that our culture is very much alive and well,' says Koady Sock.

Community, togetherness, love and kindness — all are central to Prince Edward Island's annual Panmure Island Powwow, but this year had an extra emphasis on inspiring the next generation.

Hoop dancer Sophia Bourque is that next generation.

An emerging leader herself, Bourque hopes her performance as a hoop dancer inspires those even younger to take up the dance.

"The music usually hypes you up and makes you move, and the drum is like your heartbeat," she said. "I got inspired, so to inspire little kids with hoops — it makes me feel happy, because that's how I learned to do hoops."

This weekend saw the 28th annual Panmure Island Powwow take place in Eastern P.E.I. There was traditional drumming, dancing, singing, craft vendors, hand drumming, a sweat lodge, a feast and much more.

'It's up to us'

Koady Sock is a member of the Lonecry Singers — a drum group from Abegweit First Nation. He said he sees the Panmure Island Powwow as a way to celebrate Indigenous traditions, as well as share knowledge and teachings with the public.

Hoop dancer Sophia Bourque at the 28th annual Panmure Island Powwow. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"That's what we're looking to do here today, is to show that our culture is very much alive and well," he said. "It makes me feel great knowing, after travelling for so long, that in my own backyard there's people… [who] take a lot of pride in the culture that they celebrate today."

Sock said seeing people gather and celebrate at the powwow is an incredible feeling — especially when members from other bands across the region and the country visit and share their culture and teachings as well.

As soon as they hear that drum, they're drawn to it. — Parker Larkin

All this leads to a growing sense of pride and passion among Indigenous youth, two feelings he holds dear.

"Whether it be for crafting, dancing, drumming or any other aspect of the culture that they feel drawn to, it's up to us as drummers to be able to continually try and pass on those teachings to the next generation so we don't lose our language, our practice, so that these dancers actually have something to dance to."

'I just love how much joy it brings'

Parker Larkin is Saulteaux and has been drumming since he was a teenager, falling in love with it as he travelled and performed across the country.

Lonecry Singer Koady Sock at the Panmure Island Powwow. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"It's pure joy," he said. "If you look around … whenever we're drumming, we're always smiling and laughing during the song. That's just us having fun.

"I just love how much joy it brings to people, especially kids."

Larkin said in all his years of drumming, whenever the sound begins and the power of the drum begins to echo throughout the crowd, children come right over to the source.

Parker Larkin says if a child is drawn to the drum, teach them and 'never push them away.' (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"The story I was told, the drum represents a mother's heartbeat," he said. "So as soon as they hear that drum, they're drawn to it.

"So if a kid runs to a drum, never push them away."