P.E.I. working to 'manage the risk' of new people coming to province in pandemic

With new people arriving on P.E.I., the province is devising new plans, and enforcing existing rules to keep Islanders safe during the pandemic, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

In response to a question during her regular, weekly briefing Tuesday morning, Morrison said about 300 soccer players, coaches, staff and media from the Canadian Premier League will be on P.E.I.

"These players are in self-isolation prior to arrival in Prince Edward Island and then of course will be in their own bubble for the 55 days they are here," said Morrison.

"It's a requirement that we have. If that's not the case then we will be following up."

The rules are in place to protect people connected to the league as well as Islanders, she said.

Friday was a record day for people coming to P.E.I. since the pandemic started. (Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press)

Morrison said her office is currently working with UPEI and Holland College to prepare for the arrival of international students as well as Canadian students from outside the Atlantic bubble.

"We're trying to manage the risk," she said.

"We need to make sure that they are self-isolating and safe themselves and make sure that Islanders are safe."

Details of those plans will be developed and discussed with the public in the coming days and weeks, she said.

Record day at provincial borders

Last Friday, the day before the long weekend, set a new record for people coming to the Island since the opening of the Atlantic bubble.

More than 3,700 vehicles were screened, she said, with about 8,600 individuals.

Since the bubble opened July 3, 61,430 vehicles have come into the province, she said. Of those, 53,200 arrived via Confederation Bridge.

