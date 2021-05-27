P.E.I. to release reopening plan Thursday morning

The P.E.I. government will release a plan Thursday morning for return to a more normal life, as hope grows that higher vaccination rates in Canada will beat back the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Dennis King said last week a plan was coming. He and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present the plan at 11:30 a.m.

While the province is relatively open compared to the rest of Canada, its residents are still living under strong public health restrictions.

Private gatherings are restricted to 10 people beyond who is living in your household, masks are required in indoor public spaces, restaurant capacities are limited, mass gatherings are banned without an operational plan and gatherings of more than 50 people require prior approval.

In addition, non-residents of P.E.I. require special permission to visit. Anyone arriving on the Island has to quarantine themselves for two weeks to insure that if they caught the virus while travelling it does not spread.

Case numbers are still high across Canada, but they have been falling recently. There are hopes that as more Canadians are vaccinated case numbers will begin to fall even more rapidly. Currently, just over half of Canadians have been vaccinated.

P.E.I. is one of several provinces releasing reopening plans this week.

