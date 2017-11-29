Red Kettle campaign going ahead 'pandemic or not'

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign will go ahead in Charlottetown this year, and there was never any thought given to cancelling it, said Salvation Army Lt. Kyron Newbury.

"Ultimately, from our end, whether there's a pandemic or not people still need help," said Newbury.

"We're always going to have worries in the back of our mind, but the work of helping the community is very important to us. So we're not going to stop doing this work just because we're afraid."

There will be some changes this year.

Donors will have the option of donating by tapping a debit card, on what is called a tiptap machine. Tiptap allows for touchless donations.

Behind the scenes, the Salvation Army will be quarantining cash donations for 72 hours.

The campaign will launch Nov. 13 and continue through to Christmas Eve.

