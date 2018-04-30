Rural areas of P.E.I. face long-term challenges in pandemic recovery, report finds
Queens County vulnerability at about the national average
P.E.I.'s Kings and Prince counties face some serious challenges for economic recovery following the pandemic, according to a study released Wednesday morning by the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council.
The report examined a variety of factors — including the presence of vulnerable industries, population growth, average age, education levels, and average income — for 47 counties and divisions in Atlantic Canada, including the three counties in P.E.I. It was commissioned by the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce.
Kings County was found to have the third highest vulnerability in the region, and Prince County the ninth. Queens County was found to have a vulnerability close to the national average.
The factors that increased vulnerability in Kings and Prince were largely the same: a large percentage of residents working in primary industries for relatively low pay, and a relatively low percentage of the population with some post-secondary education.
During the pandemic, low-wage, low-skilled workers have been disproportionately affected.
Queens County is expected to benefit from a more diverse mix of employers Wages and education levels are about average.
Population growth was a positive sign in Queens and Kings counties, as a general indication of economic vibrancy, but high numbers of immigrants were a concern, because immigrants have also been more likely to suffer economic hardship during the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.