P.E.I. pandemic information gathering might be too much, says civil rights group

The P.E.I. government owes Islanders and Atlantic Canadians an explanation for the private information it is collecting during the pandemic, says the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

As the economy and travel start to open up following the near complete shutdown in March, government regulations are requiring the gathering of more private information about how people are moving around. There are checkpoints at interprovincial borders, and private businesses such as restaurants are required to take a name and phone number for every table of customers.

The government says this information is necessary for contact tracing in case someone tests positive for COVID-19.

But the CCLA says that is not enough of an explanation.

"If we have people that are going about their daily lives and are enduring additional scrutiny by governments, governments owe us at least the reassurance that they've thought through what they're asking for, they're going to keep the information safe, and that there's a time limit on this collection," said Brenda McPhail, the association's director of privacy, technology and surveillance.

Canadians being good citizens

McPhail said B.C. is also collecting information on people entering certain businesses, but the province has been more clear about the limits of that information collection.

They are telling businesses what information they are allowed to collect and how long they can keep it. The province has collaborated with its privacy commissioner in formulating clear guidelines for the information collected.

Canadians have for the most part done what they've been asked during the pandemic, said McPhail, and they have given up a lot. They have done that because they are good citizens, she said.

"Those sort of good impulses, those Canadian values, shouldn't be exploited by our governments," said McPhail.

Canadians have a right to know how their private information is being used, says Brenda McPhail of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. (Rob Krbavac/CBC)

"They owe us an explanation, they owe us clear guidelines, and the reassurance that whatever is being asked for is genuinely needed, that it's going to be kept safe, and — this is really important — that it is only going to be used for public health purposes."

This is more complicated with businesses, she said, some of which may not be accustomed to gathering private information and keeping it safe. That makes clear guidelines that much more important.

The CCLU has written to provincial governments asking why they need so much information and how it is being used.

Need more information, says privacy commissioner

In an email to CBC News, P.E.I. privacy commissioner Denise Doiron said she has heard from some people with questions about the information being collected at the provincial border.

Doiron said any information being collected has to meet the provincial guidelines, both in privacy legislation and the Health Services Act.

"We do not have enough information yet to assess whether personal information is being collected, used, disclosed, and retained in compliance with the legislation, and have not yet identified any concerns or determined whether a review may be warranted," she wrote.

CBC News asked the province for an interview on how the information is being collected and treated and has not heard back.

More from CBC P.E.I.