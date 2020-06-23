Why some venues could host multiple gatherings of 50 people on P.E.I. in Phase 4

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave some more information on plans for the size of allowed gatherings in Phase 4, which is scheduled to start June 26.

Currently gatherings are restricted to 15 people indoors and 20 outdoors. In Phase 4, that will increase to 50 people for large organized gatherings, like weddings, funerals, worship services and organized sports.

That limit applies to both indoor and outdoor gatherings, and Morrison said some venues may be able to accommodate more than one group.

"It would mean that there shouldn't be mixing of the two groups, so they might use separate entrances," she said.

"They still, in the gatherings, they need to maintain the physical distancing."

Some churches might be large enough to hold multiple gatherings, says Dr. Heather Morrison. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Venues where this plan might work include some churches and sports fields, she said.

All gatherings of this size would require an operational plan.

Personal gatherings will still be limited to 15 people inside and 20 people outside for Phase 4.

