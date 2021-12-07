More COVID-19 cases in child-care centres, among those who use shelter system on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office is reporting additional cases of COVID-19 at a child-care centre on the Island, a long-term care facility and among people who use the shelter system.

One more person is being treated in hospital for COVID-19, bringing that total to seven — and one person is in intensive care, according to a release Wednesday from the CPHO.

The province announced 230 new cases of COVID-19 and there are 1,922 active cases on P.E.I.

There were two additional cases announced in an outbreak at the Garden Home long-term care facility in Charlottetown.

There were no new cases at a previously reported outbreak at the Miscouche Villa community care facility.

One more early learning centre has an outbreak, bringing the total to 10 centres dealing with COVID-19 cases. Eight of them are closed as a result.

In Charlottetown, there were five new cases related to people who regularly use shelters and outreach services.

The average number of cases over the last seven days is 191 per day.

There have been a total of 3,427 cases on P.E.I.