Doodling her way through the pandemic, 720 days and counting

Sam Murphy is not an artist, but when the pandemic hit in March 2020 she needed a distraction. She and her family had been on their way to Moncton, N.B., to leave on a family trip, but ended up cancelling it and heading back over the Confederation Bridge to P.E.I.

She picked up her sketching supplies and began doodling.

"There was just something that Sunday that led me to draw something," said Murphy from her home in Charlottetown, where she runs her business as a land-use planner. She's also a professional violinist and plays in the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra.

"I thought it would be short-lived," she said with a smile. "I thought for a few days I'll just draw something a day and that'll be a distraction and help me with keeping my spirits up."

Now, 720 days later, she's still doodling daily for fun and sharing photos of her work on Instagram.

Sam Murphy of Charlottetown isn't a professional artist, but began posting her doodles daily during the pandemic, which she said makes her 'feel better.' (Matthew Wicks)

"I don't bake, I don't cook ... this really became the simple thing I could do for a few minutes every day," she said.

Each doodle takes an hour or two. The process is a ritual that allows her to think about something outside her daily grind.

'Elements of whimsy'

Murphy said she's also learning new things and trying out different styles of drawing and painting.

"I've always liked elements of whimsy, so I've been trying different things," she said. She's learned watercolour techniques, urban sketching and black-and-white zentangles through online courses.

Have you felt like this during the pandemic? This is Sam Murphy's doodle on Day 97. (Sam Murphy)

Murphy said she's always tried to be creative, and for her "this was an easy way at a time when there wasn't a lot of energy."

Not every day is a diamond, and Murphy said that's OK.

"You can probably tell the days where my heart isn't in it," she said. "But I have often found the days when I was really — a lot of emotions and a lot of stress and I really didn't feel like it — often by the end of it ... the process of doing the daily ritual actually ends up being quite uplifting and I feel much better after."

'Some days I like the results more than others,' Murphy commented on this Day 36 doodle. (Sam Murphy)

Not a career path

Murphy said she is the type of person who likes to see a project through to the end, without quitting. So when exactly does she see this pandemic, and her project, "ending"?

"I haven't quite figured that one out," she said with a laugh. "I remember at day 100 wondering if I go past it.

"It's almost like signing up for an exercise class, and because you sign up you do it," she said — she enjoys the accountability.

As the pandemic wore on, Murphy decided to hone her craft by taking online art workshops. This work is the result of one such course. (Sam Murphy)

She said she is not sure when she will stop the daily doodles, but she knows she will continue to do something similarly creative, because she enjoys it.

I do try to just find a little bit of beauty here and there. — Sam Murphy

Some commenters on her Instagram posts have asked Murphy if she plans to become a professional artist and sell her work, and she has done a couple of commissions on request, but she doesn't think a career as an artist is in the cards.

"There's a different level of responsibility when somebody actually has an opinion on the outcome," she said.

One of Murphy's zentangles with a P.E.I. theme. (Sam Murphy)

Despite the fact that this is a pandemic project and COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone's lives, Murphy has decided to keep her doodles mostly on the light side.

"I do feel guilty sometimes that they are light-hearted at a point in time where things are so heavy and there's so many important messages that should be communicated," she said, pointing out a couple of doodles she's done that recognize that.

"I try to remind myself that part of the reason I do it is to feel better," she said. "And if you're meditating, you're not meditating, generally, on the bad things, you're trying to generate that sense of peace inside so you can deal with everything else.

Only a few of Murphy's doodles denote despair during the hard times of the pandemic. (Sam Murphy)

"I do try to just find a little bit of beauty here and there."

She said old friends have seen her posts on social media and reconnected, which makes her happy.

"Everyone was looking for those things to hold on to, especially early on, and that was what led us to talk again."