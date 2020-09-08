P.E.I.'s weekly COVID-19 pandemic briefing begins at 11:30 a.m.
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.
Watch Dr. Heather Morrison's weekly briefing on live stream
This is Morrison's regular weekly briefing. It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
P.E.I. has seen a total of 55 COVID-19 cases, eight of which are currently active. There have been no deaths, and no hospitalizations.
