Restrictions on P.E.I. sports, theatres, churches to be eased again

P.E.I. is removing some of the pandemic restrictions it put into place in early December, including allowing spectators back at some sporting events.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison outlined the changes at her regular weekly briefing Tuesday.

The province implemented what it called "circuit breaker" restrictions on Dec. 6, in an effort to control a Charlottetown-area COVID-19 outbreak with no clear link to travel.

The eased restrictions coming into effect as of Wednesday at 8 a.m. will allow three cohorts of up to 50 for organized sporting events, concerts, worship services and movie theatres.

Under the current restrictions, only two cohorts of up to 50 are allowed. For rinks, that took into account the group currently on the ice and the group preparing to go on the ice, leaving no room for spectators.

The changes will also provide better revenue opportunities for concerts and cinemas.

Tournaments back on too

Sport tournaments will also be allowed under the eased restrictions. Prior approval will be required for any event with more than 50 people, and any post-tournament activities will be restricted to members of the individual teams.

Morrison said personal indoor and outdoor gatherings will remain restricted to those in a household plus 10 other people.

Organized gatherings are not permitted at private residences, and the current restrictions on numbers at weddings and funerals will not change.

The province is aiming to return to "new normal" guidelines — those in place before the circuit break was announced on Dec. 6 — by Jan. 25.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

