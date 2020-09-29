P.E.I. has 1 new COVID-19 case, a worker in his 20s

P.E.I. has identified another case of COVID-19 in the province, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in her briefing Tuesday morning.

The new case is a worker, an Island man in his 20s, who had travelled outside the Atlantic bubble. Contact tracing on the case is underway; Morrison said there was no air travel involved.

Morrison said she found out about the case just before the 11:30 a.m. AT briefing. She spoke with the man this morning and he is doing well at home.

She said he returned to the province six days ago, and "has had minimum contact with anyone else" since then.

This is the 59th case identified on the Island. There are currently two active cases, including the one confirmed Tuesday.

It's only by us working together collectively … that we will be successful in containing and mitigating the impacts of this virus. — Dr. Heather Morrison

"All of our cases have been related to travel outside the bubble," said Morrison.

"We are reminded regularly that COVID-19 is highly contagious and is a virus that likes to move and move quickly."

Clarifying work isolation

P.E.I. is changing the rules for Islanders returning to the province from outside Atlantic Canada who want to work-isolate.

Work-isolation allows people to go to the workplace while isolating. They must wear a mask, maintain physical distance, practise good hand hygiene and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. When not working they must stay at home.

"Over the past number of weeks, the need to clarify isolation and testing requirements has become obvious. Some of the messages and advice have been difficult to understand," said Morrison.

We now know we are dealing with COVID-19 for the long haul. — Dr. Heather Morrison

"Isolation and testing are key elements in containing the spread of COVID-19. Given that all our cases are related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble it is critical that we pause and hit restart with some clear guidelines for isolation and testing of workers, especially in light of what we're seeing across the country and across the world, with increasing cases."

Going forward, P.E.I. will divide returning workers into three groups:

Health-care workers.

Rotational workers: P.E.I. residents who travel routinely inside Canada on set schedules and spend at least 50 per cent of their time away.

All other workers.

The rules will not change for the health-care and rotational workers, but all other workers will now have to apply to be allowed to work-isolate. An online application form will be made available this week.

"Allowing Islanders who must return to the workplace to work-isolate requires careful balancing of the risk of transmission with the need for individuals to work," said Morrison.

'The long haul'

P.E.I. will enter into what it is calling the new normal phase on Oct. 1, with a further easing of restrictions. Morrison said this will be the final phase until there is an effective treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19.

The pandemic was declared more than 200 days ago, and Morrison said few thought at the time it would go on for this long.

"We now know we are dealing with COVID-19 for the long haul," she said.

With cases rising across Canada and in other countries, Morrison urged Islander to continue to be vigilant. A second wave, she said, does not happen by itself.

"It happens by the result of human behaviour. It's only by us working together collectively — individuals, businesses, industry and communities, public health and the health-care system — that we will be successful in containing and mitigating the impacts of this virus."

