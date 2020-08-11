P.E.I. pandemic briefing Tuesday morning
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present her regular weekly pandemic briefing Tuesday.
Watch live here or on CBC P.E.I. Facebook page
You can watch the briefing in a live stream here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
This is Morrison's second public appearance this week. On Monday, she took questions on the province's back-to-school plans alongside education officials.
