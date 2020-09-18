Trick or treating is on for P.E.I.

Children on P.E.I. will be allowed to go out trick or treating under pandemic public health guidelines, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced Tuesday.

Morrison made the announcement during the weekly pandemic briefing Tuesday morning. She did outline some recommended restrictions.

Children should limit the number of places they visit, sticking to their own neighbourhoods and people they know. Contact while treats are handed out should be limited. Instead of handing over treats or putting them in a communal bowl, place them on a table or surface that can be cleaned.

If a doorway is already occupied by other trick or treaters, keep your distance and wait your turn.

Dr. Morrison also asked people to respect homes that do not wish to take part in trick or treating and have their lights off.

Morrison also discussed holiday gatherings.

Starting Oct 1, personal gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed inside or outside. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Beginning Oct. 1, P.E.I.'s new normal guidelines allow gatherings of up to 20 people, either inside or outside. Any larger gathering will still require an operational plan.

People at gatherings should practice physical distancing when possible, wear masks when it is not possible, practise good handwashing, and not share utensils.

Morrison led the briefing with the announcement that there are no new cases of COVID-19 on the Island. There have been 57 cases, and all are recovered. There have been no deaths, and no hospitalizations.

With an uptick in cases across the country, Morrison reminded Islanders to consider limiting social contact before they head out to a gathering.

"It's important to ask ourselves, is it important to attend? And are people attending part of my small social circle?" she said.

More from CBC P.E.I.