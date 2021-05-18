P.E.I. pandemic briefing postponed
There will be no provincial briefing pandemic briefing on P.E.I. Tuesday.
Plan for reopening province expected Thursday
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison regularly schedules a briefing for Tuesday mornings, but that briefing is postponed to Thursday for this week.
Last week, Premier Dennis King said he would be presenting a plan for opening up the province to visitors this summer. Both he and Morrison are expected to deliver that plan.
P.E.I. currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. In all there have been 200, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.
