P.E.I. weekly pandemic briefing postponed by 2 days
Briefing will be Thursday instead of its regular Tuesday
There will be no P.E.I. pandemic briefing on its regular day of the week, Tuesday.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has scheduled a briefing for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. AT instead
The Chief Public Health Office gave no reason for the delay in a news release about the delay.
P.E.I. has seen a total of 187 cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 months.
Nine are currently considered active.