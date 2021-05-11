P.E.I. weekly pandemic briefing postponed by 2 days

There will be no P.E.I. pandemic briefing on its regular day of the week, Tuesday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has scheduled a briefing for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. AT instead

The Chief Public Health Office gave no reason for the delay in a news release about the delay.

P.E.I. has seen a total of 187 cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 months.

Nine are currently considered active.

