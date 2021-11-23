P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.
Watch the briefing live here
The briefing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
This would be the regular biweekly briefing. There was an unscheduled briefing last Tuesday. The Island has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, but the number of active cases fell on the weekend for the first time this month.
The province currently has 35 active cases, and has seen a total of 372.
