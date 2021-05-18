2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced two new cases of COVID-19 for the Island Tuesday, both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Morrison made the announcement at her regular public briefing.

The new cases are a person in their 20s and a person in their 40s. They are not connected to each other. Morrison said one of them travelled on AC8012 on May 15, and anyone on that flight should watch closely for symptoms.

People in self-isolation in connection to a case at a Charlottetown daycare on Thursday would have begun their second round of tests on Monday, but there are no new cases in connection with that incident yet.

P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases and has seen a total of 194. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

