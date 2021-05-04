Skip to Main Content
Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing. It's typically held on Tuesday, but it was postponed this week.

On Wednesday, Premier Dennis King said the province would be easing back on its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. He also said the province would be releasing a reopening plan next week.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 187 cases of COVID-19, with nine currently considered active. There have been no deaths.

