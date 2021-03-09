Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give her regular weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT.

The province is currently dealing with a small cluster of COVID-19 cases.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 150 cases of COVID-19 in the past year, with eight currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

