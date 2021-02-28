Chief public health officer to give weekly P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing Tuesday morning on latest developments in two COVID-19 outbreaks that put the Island under lockdown for 72 hours.

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing, but it comes as the province is dealing with the highest number of active cases since the spring, after exposures centred in Summerside and Charltottetown.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 132 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 18 currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

The province's COVID-19 data page shows that males make up 60% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 on the Island, and females 40%. All but 10 cases have been detected in people aged under 60.

As of Sunday, Feb. 28, a total of 100,507 COVID-19 tests had ended up with negative results after being analyzed.

