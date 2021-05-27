P.E.I. moves up date for opening to rest of Canada
1 new case of COVID-19 announced
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic this morning at 11:30 a.m.
This is the regular, scheduled biweekly briefing. It is the first briefing since the province opened its borders to visitors from Atlantic Canada without requiring vaccinated people to self-isolate.
That happened Sunday, when about 2,000 vehicles coming off Confederation Bridge were screened and rapid-tested in Borden-Carleton after arriving from New Brunswick. The province is expecting at least another 20,000 vehicles by the end of the Canada Day weekend.
You can watch the Morrison briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
P.E.I. has not had any active cases of COVID-19 since June 15, and the last new case was announced on June 3.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?