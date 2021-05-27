Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. moves up date for opening to rest of Canada

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic this morning at 11:30 a.m.

1 new case of COVID-19 announced

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

P.E.I's Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders on COVID-19 every two weeks.

CBC News

1 hour ago
Live
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders with the latest on COVID-19. 0:00

This is the regular, scheduled biweekly briefing. It is the first briefing since the province opened its borders to visitors from Atlantic Canada without requiring vaccinated people to self-isolate.

That happened Sunday, when about 2,000 vehicles coming off Confederation Bridge were screened and rapid-tested in Borden-Carleton after arriving from New Brunswick. The province is expecting at least another 20,000 vehicles by the end of the Canada Day weekend. 

You can watch the Morrison briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has not had any active cases of COVID-19 since June 15, and the last new case was announced on June 3.

