Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing. Last week the province released a detailed plan for reopening the province as the pandemic eases.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 204 cases of COVID-19, with 10 currently considered active. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

More from CBC P.E.I.