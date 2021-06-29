Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic this morning.

It is the regular biweekly public health briefing, which will take place Friday instead of Tuesday, July 13. It is also starting an hour earlier in the day than usual — at 10:30 a.m.

The last briefing was June 29.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. currently has two active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208 since the pandemic began.

