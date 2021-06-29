Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic this morning.
Watch the briefing live here
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic this morning.
It is the regular biweekly public health briefing, which will take place Friday instead of Tuesday, July 13. It is also starting an hour earlier in the day than usual — at 10:30 a.m.
The last briefing was June 29.
You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
P.E.I. currently has two active cases of COVID-19, and has seen a total of 208 since the pandemic began.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?