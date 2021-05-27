COVID-19 delta variant increases urgency of getting vaccinated, says Morrison
‘Do it for your family and friends, do it so our children can return to school safely’
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic this morning at 11:30 a.m.
The province describes today's event as a regular briefing.
You can watch live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
At the end of June, the province announced it was moving to a biweekly briefing, but since then the briefings have been irregular in their timing. The last briefing was July 9, on a Friday. On that day the province announced it was dropping mandatory masking for indoor public spaces.
This is the first briefing since the province opened to Canadians from outside of Atlantic Canada on Sunday.
P.E.I. has seen 208 cases of COVID-19, and has had no active cases since July 13.
