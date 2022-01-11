P.E.I. holds COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

There are currently five people in hospital because of COVID-19 in the province, and one of those people is in the intensive care unit.

The province reported 320 new cases on Monday — the first update on cases since Saturday. These cases are still under investigation.

There were 436 recoveries since Saturday and there are now 1,517 active cases.