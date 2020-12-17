P.E.I. chief public health officer to give her regular pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

This is the regular scheduled weekly briefing, returning after a week off because of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

You can watch the 11:30 a.m. AT briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 96 cases of COVID-19, with six currently considered active according to the province's coronavirus data website. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations on the Island as a result of COVID-19 cases.

