P.E.I. chief public health officer to give her regular pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing Tuesday morning on her office's response to latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the briefing live here or on our CBC P.E.I. Facebook page
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.
This is the regular scheduled weekly briefing, returning after a week off because of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
You can watch the 11:30 a.m. AT briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
P.E.I. has had 96 cases of COVID-19, with six currently considered active according to the province's coronavirus data website. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations on the Island as a result of COVID-19 cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.