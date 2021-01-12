Chief public health officer to give weekly P.E.I. pandemic briefing
Watch the briefing live here
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.
This is her regular, scheduled weekly briefing.
You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page. It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. AT.
P.E.I. has had 108 cases of COVID-19 in the 10 months since the pandemic began, with 10 currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations from the illness on the Island.
Four additional cases announced Monday took the total to 108. Three were linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada — a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s. The fourth case was a woman in her 50s who is a close contact of a person previously reported as having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.