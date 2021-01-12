Chief public health officer to give weekly P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

This is her regular, scheduled weekly briefing.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page. It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. AT.

P.E.I. has had 108 cases of COVID-19 in the 10 months since the pandemic began, with 10 currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations from the illness on the Island.

Four additional cases announced Monday took the total to 108. Three were linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada — a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s. The fourth case was a woman in her 50s who is a close contact of a person previously reported as having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

