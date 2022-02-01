P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

The briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

This is the first briefing since the easing on Monday of the strictest public health measures since the spring of 2020.

P.E.I. currently has 2,152 active cases and has confirmed a total of 7,779.