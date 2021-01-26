Skip to Main Content
PEI·COMING UP LIVE

Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give her weekly briefing on the pandemic Tuesday morning.

Watch the briefing live here

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer provides an update on COVID-19

CBC News

14 minutesVideo
Live in
14 minutes
Dr. Heather Morrison updates Islanders on the COVID-19 situation. 0:00

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing.

You can watch the 11:30 a.m. briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 113 cases of COVID-19, with two currently considered active. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now