P.E.I. COVID-19 briefing postponed due to winter storm

There will be no regular Tuesday briefing on coronavirus issues from P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, due to poor weather.

Briefings were frequent, sometimes twice daily, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but settled into a weekly pattern on Tuesday mornings months ago.

The announcement of the cancellation came after schools were kept shut and provincial offices delayed opening as a fierce winter storm approached the Island. An announcement from the P.E.I. government at around 11:30 a.m. made the closures day long for all provincial civil offices Island-wide.

COVID-19 testing sites were also closing early, CBC News has been told.

A new date and time for the regular briefing has not yet been set.

In a news release Monday, Morrison's office confirmed two more cases of travel-related COVID-19 on the Island, with one of the male patients having trravelled from Montreal to Charlottetown on Air Canada Flight AC8302 on Jan. 28.

Prince Edward Island has reported 113 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, with only five of those still considered active as of Monday.

