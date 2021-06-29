P.E.I. chief public health officer to give COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic this morning at 11:30 a.m.

The province describes this as a regular briefing. You can watch it live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Since the end of June the province briefings have been irregular, with just two briefings in July. The last briefing was July 20.

This is the first briefing since the Canadian border opened to fully-vaccinated Americans on Monday, and P.E.I. said it would allow those travellers to enter the province with a P.E.I. Pass.

P.E.I. has seen 212 cases of COVID-19, and currently has four active cases.

