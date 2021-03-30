P.E.I.'s chief public health officer to give COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT.

This is her regular, scheduled weekly briefing.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 160 cases of COVID-19, with 13 currently considered active as of the last report from Morrison's office. There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations on Prince Edward Island since the global crisis was declared in March 2020.

Premier Dennis King and the other Atlantic premiers have said that they hope to reinstate the Atlantic bubble zone in the next two weeks, by April 19.

That action, which would allow Atlantic Canadians to travel freely within the region without having to isolate for two weeks, depends on outbreaks remaining contained and the overall case count staying low.

