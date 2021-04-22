Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT.

This is Morrison's regular, scheduled weekly briefing. It comes as the province is tightening up its borders in face of growing case numbers in other parts of the region.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 177 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with the latest two being announced Monday, and 11 cases are currently considered active.

There have been no deaths, and the two people who needed hospital care have since been discharged.

