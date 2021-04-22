Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give her regular weekly briefing on the pandemic Tuesday morning.
Watch the briefing live here or on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT.
This is Morrison's regular, scheduled weekly briefing. It comes as the province is tightening up its borders in face of growing case numbers in other parts of the region.
You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
P.E.I. has had 177 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with the latest two being announced Monday, and 11 cases are currently considered active.
There have been no deaths, and the two people who needed hospital care have since been discharged.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?