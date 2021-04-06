Skip to Main Content
Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. COVID-19 briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. AT

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing, and the last scheduled briefing before the planned reopening of the Atlantic bubble, which is supposed to happen by this coming Monday.

P.E.I. has had a total of 165 cases of COVID-19, with seven considered active at the moment.

Three new cases reported on Monday were all linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada, with the three men involved having isolated since their return.

There have been no deaths and no hospitalizations from COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island.

