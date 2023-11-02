Islanders Taylor and Sobey shine at Pan Am Games competition

One P.E.I. athlete is going for gold Thursday evening at the Pan Am Games in Chile, and another has just missed out on bronze.

Wrestler Hannah Taylor won her semi-final against Ecuador's Luisa Valverde Thursday morning, so she will compete at 5:40 p.m. AT against Giullia Rodrigues of Brazil in the women's freestyle 57-kilo category.

Taylor, who's 25, is guaranteed at least a silver medal. She took the bronze in this event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, P.E.I.'s Martin Sobey placed fourth in men's triathlon.

His time of 1:46:31 was the top Canadian result in the field of 36 competitors from across North, Central and South America.

The games continue in Santiago through November 5.