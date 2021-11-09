Charlottetown gives go-ahead for Palmers Lane townhouses

Following several attempts by a local developer, Charlottetown city council has approved a residential project on Palmers Lane.

The developer asked council to change zoning restrictions in the area to allow two townhouses with a total of 12 units to be constructed near existing apartment buildings. The motion carried in a 7-2 vote.

The efforts to develop the site go back years. In 2019 council approved apartments, a decision eventually overturned by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning, said this time the developer had done a good job listening to residents' concerns.

"We do need more housing," said MacLeod.

"I think council sees it as a way of bring some young families into the neighbourhood," he said.

The townhouses will go near existing apartment buildings. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The project was well accepted at a recent public meeting.

"It fitted in really well with the community, and I think, and the residents were happy. And that's the reason why council went ahead," MacLeod said.

MacLeod said it was a lot fewer units and traffic compared to previous proposals from the developer.

Drawings from the November council package show the two townhouse structures, beside the existing apartments. (City Council November Meeting package)

"It is only 12 units all together and there's only going to be one entrance off Palmers Lane," he said.

He expects construction to begin in about six months.