Charlottetown gives go-ahead for Palmers Lane townhouses
Disputes included an overturning of a council decision by IRAC
Following several attempts by a local developer, Charlottetown city council has approved a residential project on Palmers Lane.
The developer asked council to change zoning restrictions in the area to allow two townhouses with a total of 12 units to be constructed near existing apartment buildings. The motion carried in a 7-2 vote.
The efforts to develop the site go back years. In 2019 council approved apartments, a decision eventually overturned by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Coun. Terry MacLeod, chair of planning, said this time the developer had done a good job listening to residents' concerns.
"We do need more housing," said MacLeod.
"I think council sees it as a way of bring some young families into the neighbourhood," he said.
The project was well accepted at a recent public meeting.
"It fitted in really well with the community, and I think, and the residents were happy. And that's the reason why council went ahead," MacLeod said.
MacLeod said it was a lot fewer units and traffic compared to previous proposals from the developer.
"It is only 12 units all together and there's only going to be one entrance off Palmers Lane," he said.
He expects construction to begin in about six months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?